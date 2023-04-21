Schools Rule: Haslett robotics teams gear up for World Championships

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six robotics teams from Haslett are making their way to the World Championships.

Middle and high school students are getting a chance to challenge teams from about 70 different countries.

Illaria Claassens and her team are heading to Dallas, Texas for the VEX Robotics World Championship 2023. Haslett Public Schools has six of its 13 robotics teams heading to the championship.

“It’s really cool just to find those people who love robots as much as we do,” said Claasens.

“It’s a big boost for the school,” Claus Buchholz said. “We’ve had teams at worlds before, but this is the most teams we’ve had.”

Students from Haslett are designing and building robots to compete in different challenges and battle against students from other countries. It’s a challenge the middle schoolers and high schoolers embrace.

“You just get to come together,” said Aiken Gill. “It’s a great place to hang out and build robots what’s not fun about that?”

It’s more than just a competition. It helps students open their eyes to other career paths.

“Even if it’s not the field you want, it’ll teach you other things for other fields you may want to go into,” Gill said.

Gill, who is on an all-girl’s team, is hoping it will inspire more girls to get involved.

“You get a sense of belonging when you join robotics,” Gill said. “Being part of a team and then again creating your own robot to go compete. It’s a part of you almost.”

Haslett is set to compete in Dallas from April 25 through May 2.

