(WILX) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and pharmacists everywhere are encouraging anyone with unused and expired medications to dispose of them properly.

Pharmacies like the Meijer pharmacy have prescription disposal boxes at the ready.

Meijer’s had their own drug disposal program since 2019, and have collected more than 120 tons of unused or expired medications.

Anything that you want to get rid of can be dropped off in one of those secure boxes, and not just on Saturday.

“We have them here every day. They’re always available,” said Eleni Davlantes, Meijer’s Mid-Michigan Pharmacy District Manager. “But this is a national day for anybody to bring those unwanted or unnecessary medications. So we’d like to highlight that day for those that don’t know that this service is available. Obviously, we do our best to promote it but this is a national campaign to get those medications out of people’s homes. And it’s a good way to remind everybody where they can come if they don’t come on Saturday.”

Make sure to find another place to get rid of needles, inhalers, thermometers with mercury, medications with iodine, or any schedule one substances.

Davlantes says don’t toss your unwanted prescriptions in the trash or flush them down the toilet.

“Really, from a safety standpoint, just knowing that people could have access to those medications that they’re not intended for so children from a poisoning standpoint, maybe some family members or friends who might have some dependency issues on medications that you’re not aware of it’s extremely important to get those out of your home,” said Davlantes. “If you’re not using them and then also the environment piece just making sure that we’re not flushing them or disposing them in landfills and putting them in a recycle bin like this where we can properly dispose of them.”

Check with your local pharmacy or police department to see where you can drop off your unwanted and expired prescriptions.

