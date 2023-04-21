In My View: Bizarre Big Ten scheduling

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Michigan State are set to play three baseball games this weekend, but it’s a mystery to me why they’re all in Ann Arbor, just like last year when they were all in East Lansing.

The Big Ten’s scheduling approach in all sports is so bizarre and often makes no sense. Despite neither team performing exceptionally well this spring, I believe the Spartans are capable of winning at least two of the three games.

In My View: Bizarre Big Ten scheduling
