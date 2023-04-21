MSU’s Dairy Cattle Center offers public cow petting events for community healing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center has found a unique way to cope with the aftermath of the mass shooting in February.

What started as a way for teaching center staff to come together and heal has now turned into a public event where anyone is welcome to come and de-stress by petting cows and goats.

The cow petting event, which takes place once a month, has become a way for the center to give back to the community that supports them.

“This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community that supports us so much,” says Faith Cullens-Nobis. “Once a month, we put on this event where people can come for a couple of hours and hang out with cows, calves, and today we even have baby chicks.”

If you missed Friday’s cow petting event, there is another one scheduled for May 19 from 1-3 p.m. PM at South Campus Animal Farms.

