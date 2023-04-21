MSU’s Dairy Cattle Center offers public cow petting events for community healing

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center has found a unique way to cope with the aftermath of the mass shooting in February.

What started as a way for teaching center staff to come together and heal has now turned into a public event where anyone is welcome to come and de-stress by petting cows and goats.

The cow petting event, which takes place once a month, has become a way for the center to give back to the community that supports them.

“This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community that supports us so much,” says Faith Cullens-Nobis. “Once a month, we put on this event where people can come for a couple of hours and hang out with cows, calves, and today we even have baby chicks.”

If you missed Friday’s cow petting event, there is another one scheduled for May 19 from 1-3 p.m. PM at South Campus Animal Farms.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed believed to be factor in fiery Lansing crash that killed teen
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
A stolen gun was recovered by police during an April 20, 2023 traffic stop.
Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

MSU’s Dairy Cattle Center offers public cow petting events for community healing
MSU’s Dairy Cattle Center offers public cow petting events for community healing
Emotions run high as MSU Board of Trustees meets for first time since campus shooting
Emotions run high as MSU Board of Trustees meets for first time since campus shooting
Emotions run high as MSU Board of Trustees meets for first time since campus shooting
Solor panels help the environment and reduce utility costs.
Mason homeowner turns to solar power to reduce electric bill