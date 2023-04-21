MSU trustees approves first-years’ room, board rate increase

Michigan State University
Michigan State University(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees approved the nearly 7% rate increase for first-year students’ housing and food service facilities on campus.

The 6.95% rate increase for the 2023-24 academic year is to match increased inflation rates and “continue to be competitively positioned” with universities in Michigan and the Big Ten.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the increase in housing and dining rates was 2.94%.

The residence hall double room rate for first-year undergraduate students will increase by $316 per year, and the silver unlimited meal plan will raise $448 annually.

According to the board, second-year students will not see a rate increase.

