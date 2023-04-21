MSU students honor Hidden Heroes of World War II

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six students from different majors at Michigan State University highlighted 27 individual stories of women doing their part to rescue and return art and other treasures stolen by the Nazis in World War II.

The involved students designed and created the exhibit in MSU’s Digital Humanities Seminar class, taught by Kristen Mapes, assistant director of Digital Humanities in the College of Arts and Letters.

Students called the exhibit a combination of visualizations and audio storytelling.

“Relearning history is something that I always want to do and better educate myself. So being able to do that through this project is really meaningful to me,” said Michael Griffin from MSU’s College of Engineering.

Griffin said his role was helping to interpret the art and put it in a visual and “making that fit in the bigger dimensions of the 360 room.”

The 360 room is located on the second floor of the MSU Library.

College of Arts and Letters student, Oliviah Brown, said the Hidden Heroes: Women of the War exhibit helps people learn more about the lives of women who played a part in the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives program (MFAA). Brown said “the audio clips talk about their lives before the war, what they did during it, and what they began afterward.”

Mapes said the project highlights bravery and gives the women who were involved, a voice.

“We hope that this can empower people, and especially women, to see that they’ve been involved in the stories that so often are male-dominated voices,” Mapes said. “But that there are women there too and that they are just as skilled and just as passionate about the work.”

Griffin said hidden heroes is a chance for his team to shed light on the women in the background of WWII. He said “these stories are kind of ones that have been overlooked throughout history and so really getting to learn more and give representation where it should be.”

Upcoming Events:

May 2023: End of the academic year and final class projects/experiences.

May 10, 2023: Digital Seminar Class presenting their Monuments Men and Women Foundation project at MSU’s 2023 Spring Conference on Teaching and Learning

May 10, 2023: Exhibit will be made available during a showcase, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.