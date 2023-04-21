Michigan State University breaks ground on $38M multicultural center

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University broke ground on its new multicultural center Friday.

The new 34,000-square-foot building is set to cost $38 million and is expected to be finished in November 2024. MSU approved the plan in February.

When it’s up and running, the building will provide cultural education opportunities for all students of all backgrounds.

Planned features of the MSU Multicultural Center include an outdoor amphitheater; a Dreamer Center to help undocumented students succeed academically and professionally; collaboration spaces; office space for the Council of Racial and Ethnic Students and the Council of Progressive Students Council; prayer rooms; an art gallery wall; a resource center and other amenities.

MSU has a livestream of the ongoing construction to document progress.

