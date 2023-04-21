Michigan State sophomore guard Jaden Akins declares for NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University sophomore Jaden Akins declared for the 2023 NBA Draft Friday.

In a post on Instagram, the Farmington-native Akins wrote that while he was grateful for his time as a Spartan, he said there was more he wanted to accomplish.

“There is still so much more I would love to accomplish. Next season could be special for Spartan Basketball and that motivates me to get better each and every day,” Akins wrote. “My goals also extend beyond Michigan State. It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level. With that being said, after discussion with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

