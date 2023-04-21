Mason homeowner turns to solar power to reduce electric bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday is Earth Day, and the buzz right now is on renewable energy projects. Michiganders are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Peter Morgan is making sure his sheep are protected with the help of an electric fence powered by the sun. He’s also using solar energy to power his home.

“I was interested because I want to be a part of the world my daughters inherit. I have two kids and wanted to do something for them. do my part in clean, renewable energy and lower our carbon footprint,” said Peter Morgan.

Like many, Morgan wasn’t sure if solar panels would work because of the trees surrounding his home. And now, he’s been able to experience the benefits for about 3 years.

“I started to do some exploring and found out. you can do a ground mount as an option if you have the land. we can make it straight south,” said Morgan.

Solar panels facing the south provide more energy. Mary Templeton works with the nonprofit “green bank” helping to address barriers to energy-efficient projects. She says solar panels can help reduce the cost of utility bills.

“Electricity rates, they’re not going down,” said Mary Templeton. “Looking at the way electrical rates have gone up. It’s gonna be hard to swallow in the next 15-20 years,” said Morgan.

Whether you invest in a small panel like the one powering Morgan’s electric fence, or a large one like ground solar panels, you may spend anywhere from $4,000 to more than $30,000 but the long-term impact is a relief.

“There is upfront cost with solar, but there are programs designed to be able to offset the cost to make it much more affordable,” said Fred Render.

Fred Render is the director of Capital Steel and Wire, a manufacturing company. He’s one of many taking advantage of solar tax credits that are reducing set-up costs for businesses and homeowners.

“We’ve seen a savings of 60 to 75% month-to-month every year,” said Render.

“One of the great things about solar is you don’t have to do anything with it,” Morgan said. “It’s just a flow of energy back-and-forth.”

The energy that works even on cloudy days. If you don’t think solar energy is for you, experts recommend researching the different ways you can reduce your energy usage. That could mean changing to more efficient appliances in your home.

