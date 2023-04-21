Lions players released for violating NFL’s gambling policy

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Detroit Lions announced two players have been released from the team.

Earlier in the day, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were both suspended indefinitely by the league for violating its gambling policies, including betting on NFL games. Additionally, the league announced two additional players, wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams are suspended for six games for “other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.”

Berryhill and Williams will be allowed to participate in off-season and pre-season activities before their suspension starts on the final roster cut date.

In a statement on the team’s website, Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes said:

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy. These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

C.J. Moore, 27, signed a two-year contract extension with the Lions on March 18. He spent the 2022 season on the Houston Texans practice squad after being signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Before turning pro, Moore was a member of the Ole Miss Rebels for five seasons.

Quintez Cephus, 25, was drafted out of Wisconsin by Detroit in the 5th round (166th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games in his rookie season. Injuries led to Cephus being limited to five games in 2021 and four in 2022.

Stanley Berryhill signed with the Lions in January 2023 after stints on practice squads for the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals

Jameson Williams played college football at Ohio State before transferring to Alabama. While playing for the Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoffs Semifinal, Williams scored a touchdown on a 45-yard reception against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl matchup. After transferring to Alabama, he was named first-team All-SEC and All-American. He tallied seven receptions in the Tide’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship before suffering from a torn ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship rematch with the Bulldogs.

Williams then declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected in the 1st round (12th overall) by the Detroit Lions as he began to rehab the ACL injury.

