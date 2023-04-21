Lansing Lugnuts testing out 8th-inning beers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baseball, Big Lug, and more beers. The Lansing Lugnuts used to stop serving alcohol after the seventh inning, but that could be a policy of the past.

The pitch clock for professional baseball is a fairly new rule. It was meant to make the game more exciting, but in turn, provided less time to drink beer with your ballpark buddies.

“So for us right now, most nights you’ll see beer sales run through the end of the 8th inning, whereas in the past we’d cut it off at the end of the seventh,” said Zac Clark, Lugnuts General Manager.

On a trial basis, the change is not permanent yet.

“If it starts to look like it’s getting away from us a little bit, we’re just gonna shut it off and we’re going to make the proper calls from that point forward,” said Clark.

Following the lead of some major league teams that are serving beer longer, the Lugnuts said it’s making up for lost time. The pitch clock shortens games, giving fans less time to order a cold one.

“With the shorter games, you know we do want to offer beer sales a little bit later because a lot of our fans are coming here to enjoy that experience of having a beer and a hot dog at a baseball game,” said Clark.

The early cut-off was a precautionary measure, to give fans time to sober up before heading home. The Lugnuts said it’s still safety first.

“If we ourselves have to call a cab for somebody, or if we have to do something along those lines to ensure that those people aren’t getting behind the wheel, we’ll sure do that. We would’ve done that anyways,” said Clark.

The Lugnuts began this trial period last week, and they said it didn’t appear to make much of a difference within the stadium.

They will not be extending their beer sales on its promotional days, such as Thirsty Thursdays.

