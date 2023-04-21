Jackson community takes steps to reduce violence, create safer neighborhoods

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Students, educators and Jackson County officials gathered at Jackson College Friday to find a solution for violence in their community.

This is the second Summit to Reduce Violence to be held in the county. Commissioner John Willis said last year’s event was focused on understanding violence, but this year is geared toward exploring the ways it can be resolved.

“I think, obviously, right now, everyone is kind of seeing a rise in violence across the country,” he said. “So it’s very helpful.”

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka said Jackson has seen a gradual rise in shootings, gun and drug trafficking, and theft over the last few years. Although those numbers have finally begun to dip since last year’s summit, he said the impact these acts have on the community is immense. They do more than just turn visitors away; they keep citizens from getting involved with their neighbors.

“Are they going to want to come downtown, or come to a certain area to conduct business, or to shop?” Jarzynka said. “Or just citizens in general just walking about. You want to feel safe.”

Making people feel safe again is what the Summit to Reduce Violence is all about, but organizers said it can’t be done without action from every corner of the community. Jackson High School student Zariah Bradshaw said more consideration for mental health it a good place to start.

“Hurt people, hurt people,” she said. “So if someone is mentally ill, or isn’t mentally healthy, they don’t know how to handle it, so they go and take it out on other people.”

Busloads of Jackson students came to the summit to offer their perspectives as the young voices of tomorrow.

“I think we were invited so everyone in all ages, all races, all diversity can get the thoughts of what a young person is thinking,” said Jackson High School student James Loving.

Willis believes keeping open communication with Jackson Youth is key to resolving violence.

“That says a lot to have those youth be willing to come and communicate with different generations, different organizations, and work to help us solve these problems,” he said.

Following several guest speakers, summit participants were asked to break out into small groups, each one dedicated to exploring different solutions to violence, like education, youth outreach, and law enforcement presence. By putting some of these solutions to use, they hope to make people in Jackson feel safe in the place they call home.

