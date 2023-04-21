Gun, drugs, cash seized following search warrant on Jackson home

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police seized drugs, a gun and money while conducting a search warrant on a Jackson home Friday.

The search warrant was conducted on April 21 at a residence in the Sherman Oaks Manufactured Home Community.

Detectives from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) seized:

9mm rifle

About an ounce of heroin

Over an ounce and a half of cocaine

About an ounce of crack cocaine

Over 22.5 ounces of crystal meth

Over $500 in cash

The suspect was lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

JNET said multiple felony charges are to be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

For information on narcotics activity in your area, contact the JNET Office at (517) 784-2990.

