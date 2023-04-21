Gun, drugs, cash seized following search warrant on Jackson home

Gun, drugs, cash seized following search warrant on Jackson home
Gun, drugs, cash seized following search warrant on Jackson home(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police seized drugs, a gun and money while conducting a search warrant on a Jackson home Friday.

The search warrant was conducted on April 21 at a residence in the Sherman Oaks Manufactured Home Community.

Detectives from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) seized:

  • 9mm rifle
  • About an ounce of heroin
  • Over an ounce and a half of cocaine
  • About an ounce of crack cocaine
  • Over 22.5 ounces of crystal meth
  • Over $500 in cash

The suspect was lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

JNET said multiple felony charges are to be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

For information on narcotics activity in your area, contact the JNET Office at (517) 784-2990.

