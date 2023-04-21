Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency to six additional UP counties

Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Governor Gretchen Whitmer(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer expanded the state of emergency for the Upper Peninsula to six additional counties.

The state of emergency has been expanded to the following counties:

  • Alger
  • Baraga
  • Dickinson
  • Iron
  • Marquette
  • Ontonagon

Governor Whitmer activated the State of Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on April 17 due to the significant damage cause by severe flooding in some Upper Peninsula counties.

“Michigan is using every resource available to assist the UP with the effects of this flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to thank the first responders and emergency crews that jumped into action and are working tirelessly to assist communities. Today’s emergency declaration will ensure they have the resources they need to continue their work and aid in the area’s recovery.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed believed to be factor in fiery Lansing crash that killed teen
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
A stolen gun was recovered by police during an April 20, 2023 traffic stop.
Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Escanaba Billerud Mill workers, visitors climb to 104; 13 are hospitalized
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we will see the sun again...
Gloomy weather brings in the weekend
Gun, drugs, cash seized following search warrant on Jackson home
Gun, drugs, cash seized following search warrant on Jackson home