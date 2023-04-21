Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency to six additional UP counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer expanded the state of emergency for the Upper Peninsula to six additional counties.

The state of emergency has been expanded to the following counties:

Alger

Baraga

Dickinson

Iron

Marquette

Ontonagon

Governor Whitmer activated the State of Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on April 17 due to the significant damage cause by severe flooding in some Upper Peninsula counties.

“Michigan is using every resource available to assist the UP with the effects of this flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to thank the first responders and emergency crews that jumped into action and are working tirelessly to assist communities. Today’s emergency declaration will ensure they have the resources they need to continue their work and aid in the area’s recovery.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.