Gloomy weather brings in the weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The gloomy weather sticks around for Friday, heading into the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we will see the sun again and Rachelle Legrand previews what you can expect on Studio 10!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 21, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 39º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1985
  • Lansing Record Low: 15° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 22º 1904

