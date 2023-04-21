Gloomy weather brings in the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The gloomy weather sticks around for Friday, heading into the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when we will see the sun again and Rachelle Legrand previews what you can expect on Studio 10!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 21, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 39º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1985

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1875

Jackson Record High: 88º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1904

