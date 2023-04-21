EB I-496 ramp to US-127 closed for construction
Apr. 21, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The ramp at eastbound I-496 to US-127 is closed for construction.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the construction is part of the $9.5 million project to rebuild two ramps at the US-127 and I-496 interchange.
MDOT said a detour is in place, and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
The goal is to rebuild structures with fresh pavement markings.
The construction is expected to finish by April 24.
