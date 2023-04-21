Debbie Harrison wins Sparrow Hospital’s ‘Founder’s Award’

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital honored the impact of one woman who helped raise money for dementia and Alzheimers awareness.

Debbie Harrison won this year’s Founder’s Award, which honors the spirit of the 114 women who signed the charter for a new hospital in Lansing in 1896.

Harrison said she began her journey with Sparrow by having three children there before volunteering with a group that helped raise money for pediatric health.

“They’re doing good research that will help our most vulnerable growing population,” Harrison said.

More information can be found on Sparrow Health’s official website.

