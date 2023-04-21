Clinton County residents push back against potential microchip factory

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of Clinton County residents packed into a crowded room in Eagle Township on Thursday evening to voice their concerns about a potential large-scale microchip factory that the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is working to bring to the area.

Despite LEAP’s efforts to convince the crowd that the factory would be good for Clinton County, residents were outraged at the prospect of losing valuable green space to industrial development. They want Eagle Township to remain zoned for agricultural preservation.

“It is easy for someone outside of this community, to make grand statements of approval,” said Chris Stroud. “They are not the individuals personally impacted by this loss of valuable green space.”

Bob Trezise, President and CEO of LEAP, spoke to the crowd, stating that the organization valued the agricultural possibilities of the area. However, laughter and boos interrupted his speech, and residents continued to express their anger and skepticism throughout the meeting.

LEAP currently has 15 private property owners who have made their farmland available for industrial development, which currently sits on nearly 1,200 acres just south of I-96 and just north of Grand Ledge. Trezise stated that LEAP is trying to bring jobs to America by creating a microchip factory.

“65% of all the chips in America, all your cell phones right now, computers, cars, TV’s, everything that has really become the fabric of our society is unbelievably made in one plant in Taiwan,” Trezise said.

Eagle Township residents are working to prevent the development by creating a planning commission separate from Clinton County’s. Their planning commission was scheduled to be voted on at the meeting but was nearly postponed after more than three hours of heated debate.

LEAP argues that the factory would create thousands of high-paying jobs ranging from technicians to scientific positions. However, residents remain unconvinced and are fighting to preserve their community’s green space.

All development-related efforts are currently on pause until Eagle Township resolves its own planning commission.

