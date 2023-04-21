Busting the Medicare myths

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Understanding Medicare can be overwhelming! That’s why Kristin Rey from Medicare Concierge Services stopped by Studio 10 to break it down for us.

You can learn more about Medicare AND the basics of estate planning in one stop in April.

On April 25 at the Hannah Community Center, you can understand both sometimes stressful topics at a Estate Planning + Medicare Basics event from 11am-1pm.

With the expertise of Moore & Kerbawy Counselors at Law and Medicare Concierge Services, you can be sure you will walk away feeling equipped to take on these sometimes stressful topics.

You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/estate-planning-medicare-basics-tickets-537945358047

For more information: https://medicarecs.com/

