Authorities identify victim in Delta Township homicide

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Policed identified the victim of a homicide in Delta Township.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide on April 18.

According to authorities, deputies found the body of a man Tuesday at the Village Green apartment complex.

Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Jose Belester Barrios.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 517-323-8492.

