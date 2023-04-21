Albion police search for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Billy Lazarus at 517-629-7854 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.(MGN)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspect involved in the death of a 61-year-old man after he was struck by a car late Wednesday night.

Albion Department of Public Safety officers arrived at 600 Sycamore Street on April 19 at around 11 p.m. in response to a possible fight involving guns.

Police said they found a “large, unruly” crowd at the apartment complex.

As police attempted to break up the crowd, they found the body of a 61-year-old Albion man who was hit by a car behind the apartments.

Officials said he had extensive injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Billy Lazarus at 517-629-7854.

