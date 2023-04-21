3 killed in head-on collision in Northern Michigan

HIGGINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A head-on crash in Roscommon County killed three people Friday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Roscommon and Robinson Lake roads in Higgins Township. Police said a northbound BMW driven by 36-year-old Ben Williams Coffin drove onto the southbound lane and shoulder for some time before reentering the southbound lane, where he struck a Kia.

The occupants of the Kia, 73-year-old John Franklin Leline and 73-year-old Regina Marie Leline, died at the scene. Coffin died shortly after he was transported to Grayling Mercy Hospital.

A collision in Roscommon County killed three people on April 21, 2023. (WILX)

