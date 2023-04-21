3 killed in head-on collision in Northern Michigan

A collision in Roscommon County killed three people on April 21, 2023.
A collision in Roscommon County killed three people on April 21, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGGINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A head-on crash in Roscommon County killed three people Friday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Roscommon and Robinson Lake roads in Higgins Township. Police said a northbound BMW driven by 36-year-old Ben Williams Coffin drove onto the southbound lane and shoulder for some time before reentering the southbound lane, where he struck a Kia.

The occupants of the Kia, 73-year-old John Franklin Leline and 73-year-old Regina Marie Leline, died at the scene. Coffin died shortly after he was transported to Grayling Mercy Hospital.

A collision in Roscommon County killed three people on April 21, 2023.
A collision in Roscommon County killed three people on April 21, 2023.(WILX)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed believed to be factor in fiery Lansing crash that killed teen
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
A stolen gun was recovered by police during an April 20, 2023 traffic stop.
Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

517 Friday
517 Friday April 21, 2023
Authorities identify victim in Delta Township homicide
Jaden Akins
Michigan State sophomore guard Jaden Akins declares for NBA Draft
Prom
Studio 10 Promposal