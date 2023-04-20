Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after a fetus was found on a sidewalk in Flint.

Flint police officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Dort Highway about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 for reports of a fetus on the sidewalk.

Police investigated and arrested a 26-year-old woman.

No other information has been released on this case, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Flint Police Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

