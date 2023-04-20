What the Tech: Recycling electronics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When was the last time you had a TV repaired? We don’t anymore. It’s cheaper just to buy a new one. It’s easy to toss the old one in the trash, but that’s a terrible idea.

Computers, phones, and TVs contain lead, mercury, and chromium. Toxic materials cause all types of health problems. Yet tons and tons of the devices wind up in landfills every year, polluting the earth and the air.

So what can you do instead? E-waste recycling centers are opening across the country. These non-profits recycle electronics for free, removing parts that can be used again.

Best Buy and Staples have recycling bins at many of their stores. They’ll accept computers, routers, printers, old hard drives, and small appliances just drop them off at the door or the counter.

Best Buy just launched another recycling program where it’ll ship you a box and shipping label. Fill the box with as many small electronics as you can and ship it back for recycling.

Tech for Troops is a non-profit organization that collects computers, unlocked phones, and tablets to give to veterans who need those devices. Fill a box you have, print out a shipping label, and mail it in. Just make sure you include the charging cables.

For phones, these kiosks are popping up in Walmart stores. It’ll purchase your old phones. You may not get as much as you want but it’s an easy way to recycle.

If a phone or tablet still works, give it a second life by using it as an e-reader, security camera, or TV remote control.

The idea is to keep items like these as far from a landfill as possible.

