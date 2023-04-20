Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen

(MSP First District)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a 19-year-old from Lansing is in custody after a trooper discovered an allegedly stolen gun.

The man fled from the traffic stop but stopped a short time later, according to MSP. The trooper discovered an allegedly stolen firearm during the traffic stop at Waverly Rd at St Joe Hwy, according to MSP.

MSP reports the traffic stop happened Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

One dead, four injured in fiery crash in Lansing
