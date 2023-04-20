Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a 19-year-old from Lansing is in custody after a trooper discovered an allegedly stolen gun.

The man fled from the traffic stop but stopped a short time later, according to MSP. The trooper discovered an allegedly stolen firearm during the traffic stop at Waverly Rd at St Joe Hwy, according to MSP.

MSP reports the traffic stop happened Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.