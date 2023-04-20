Teen crashes truck into tree in Ionia County

Teen injured after crashing car into tree
Teen injured after crashing car into tree(Ionia County Sheriff Office)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A teen is injured after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Ionia County Wednesday afternoon.

Police and fire departments responded to a crash at Conklin Road and West Peck Lakes Road on April 19 at around 3 p.m.

Officials believe the 17-year-old lost control of his truck while traveling south and crashed into a tree.

He was sent to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver’s identity will not be revealed due to his age.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Authorities investigating suspicious death in Delta Township as homicide

Latest News

Kent County couple’s $300k winnings nearly blown out the window
Kent County couple’s $300k winnings nearly blown out the window
Mental Health
Free event in East Lansing aims to help community members navigate mental health system
Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen
This image is a draft rendering from the 2018 plan, it is not a final plan and is subject to...
Owosso being considered for $14.5M funding for new public safety building