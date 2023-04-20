Teen crashes truck into tree in Ionia County
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A teen is injured after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Ionia County Wednesday afternoon.
Police and fire departments responded to a crash at Conklin Road and West Peck Lakes Road on April 19 at around 3 p.m.
Officials believe the 17-year-old lost control of his truck while traveling south and crashed into a tree.
He was sent to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver’s identity will not be revealed due to his age.
Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.
