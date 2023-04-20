Staudt on Sports LIVE: Coaches return home

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Central Michigan University and Michigan State University have new head coaches for women’s basketball, and they’re both from the Lansing area. Tim Staudt shares his view on what this means for the programs moving forward.

