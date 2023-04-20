Short warm-up before cooler weekend and Studio 10 has the sauce
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warm front is forecast to move into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and it should help us warm into the 70s. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when the cold returns and Claudia Sella previews what you can expect on Studio 10!
- Short warm-up ends with cooler weather on the way
- Plane lands on train tracks near Bishop airport
- Families of crime victims gather for emotional vigil in Lansing
- SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 20, 2023
- Average High: 60º Average Low 38º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1987
- Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 17º 1897
