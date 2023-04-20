Short warm-up before cooler weekend and Studio 10 has the sauce

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warm front is forecast to move into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and it should help us warm into the 70s. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when the cold returns and Claudia Sella previews what you can expect on Studio 10!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 20, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1987
  • Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 17º 1897

