REO Elementary School students, staff return following fire

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - REO Elementary School will resume classes Monday following a fire on school grounds.

On April 7, there was a fire outside the school after hours, and smoke entered the building.

The school closed temporarily to clean the school from the smoke that entered the building.

A Lansing School District official said the students were learning remotely while the school was being cleaned.

“We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that the school is safe and ready for our students and staff,” said John McGraw, a consultant for Lansing School District.

The school is expected to reopen on April 24.

