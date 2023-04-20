Plane lands on train tracks near Bishop airport

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A small plane landed on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday.

It happened in the area of Linden and Bristol Road, according to Michigan State Police.

The small plane lost power and landed on the train tracks, MSP said.

No one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

All rail traffic on the affected line has been temporarily halted, MSP said.

