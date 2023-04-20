Owosso being considered for $14.5M funding for new public safety building

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Owosso is being considered for $14.5 million in federal funding for the construction of a new public safety building.

On Thursday, April 20, the city announced the United States Congress is considering proposals by Senator Gary Peters and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin for the construction.

The city hired an architecture firm in 2018 to form a public safety master plan strategy. An assessment of the city’s current public safety facility demonstrated the need for major capital improvements and building modifications, the city said.

“We are thrilled that our proposal has been selected for consideration by Congress,” Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said. “Our current public safety building is over 50 years old and was not designed for today’s standards, and our first responders need a modern facility to meet the needs of our community. We are grateful to Congresswoman Slotkin and Senator Peters for their support, and we look forward to working with them to secure funding for this critical project.”

