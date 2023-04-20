Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old from Lansing was killed in a crash on April 20, 2023.
Speed believed to be factor in fiery Lansing crash that killed teen
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office installs Narcan distribution unit in jail lobby
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Michigan lawmakers consider proposal to ease Nurse Practitioner rules