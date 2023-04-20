In My View: Pitch clock is a game-changer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pitch clock is off to a great start this season in Major League Baseball. Are you kidding me? The Tigers played a doubleheader in five hours on Tuesday, and the second game only took an hour and 45 minutes.

It’s hard to believe, and the players don’t seem to have any issues getting used to the new faster pace of the game. In my view, television ratings will improve because the action will be quicker for viewers watching on-screen. I claim that this is as big an addition to the Major League game as lights for night baseball and helmets for players’ protection.

