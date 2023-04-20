Mid-Michigan counties work toward providing K-12 schools trauma care kits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - K-12 schools within Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties could receive trauma care kits through a proposed project.

Representative Elissa Slotkin is looking to fund local projects that could have an impact on Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

The request must be made by local government or public higher education institutions to be selected.

As a collaborative effort, multiple local police and fire departments is proposing $720,000 to provide trauma care kits to schools within Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties.

The kits include:

Shears

Tourniquets

Bandages

Other medical supplies necessary for active shooter incidents

The proposal will also provide trauma care bags and entry equipment, or breaching kits, for local patrol vehicles.

School staff will be trained to use the kits if treatment is necessary before first responders arrive.

