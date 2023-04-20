Michigan lawmakers consider proposal to ease Nurse Practitioner rules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a time when nurses and doctors are quitting, Michigan lawmakers are hoping to reverse the trend across the state.

A bipartisan proposal introduced in the legislature would remove barriers for nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners are among the most trained health care providers, requiring a master’s or doctoral degree and having more specialized training.

But in Michigan, they need to contract with a doctor in order to see patients.

“I have a contract with a physician, but he never sees my patients,” said Denise Hershey, Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners.

Hershey has been a nurse practitioner for more than 25 years, starting her career in rural communities like Ithica. She said right now it could be hard to find doctors willing to go into underserved areas.

“To be able to practice without a signature, would allow us to go into these areas and fill a need that currently has a large gap,” said Hershey.

“There are communities in our state that are struggling with access to health care professionals. We need to be doing everything we can, here in this building, here in the state Capitol, to ensure we expand access,” said Sen. Jeff Irwin, (D) Ann Arbor.

Access state Senator Rick Outman said he noticed is needed in his community.

“Now when I look for a family physician, when I go for an annual check-up or bi-annual, it’s usually a different doctor every time,” said Sen. Outman, (R) Six Lakes.

Hershey said if the law is changed, this will help with staffing shortages across the state, and allow for practices to open up.

“I have NP (Nurse Practitioner) students that choose to leave the state for a state with full practice authority,” said Hershey.

The Michigan State Medical Society doesn’t think this is the right solution to the doctor shortage.

“Patients are best served by a team-based approach to health care that provides the maximum amount of choice while ensuring that patients benefit from the additional training and expertise that comes from having a physician on the team,” said Michigan State Medical Society president Dr. Thomas Veverka.

Hershey said the pandemic highlighted the need for this law to change.

“Lack of access increased health disparities and increased the chance of worse outcomes in patients,” said Hershey.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners said Michigan is one of 11 states that require nurse practitioners to contract with a doctor.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.