MDOT’s 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring

MICHIGAN (WILX) - Roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, April 28.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Some parks close in late October and reopen in the spring.

Park visitors should be aware that drinking water at all parks will not be available until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.

A map showing the status of MDOT roadside parks is available on the MDOT website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.