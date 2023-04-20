Loved ones mourn loss of Leslie fire lieutenant

By Riley Connell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the loss of Lt. Brian Doherty of the Leslie Fire Department.

After 16 years spent proudly serving the department, Doherty died on April 17 due to injuries sustained during a car accident. Before his death, he was also battling fire service-related cancer. Doherty’s children and fellow fire crew said he was a beloved member of the Leslie community.

“It feels like you’re living a nightmare that you can’t wake up from, but I know that my brother, my sister, and my mom, we’re pretty tough,” said Doherty’s oldest daughter Justine. “Got that from him.”

The youngest Doherty child, Alexis, said her family has felt a rollercoaster of emotions this week. Not only were they faced with the tragedy of losing a father and husband, but also immense pride and excitement at Alexis’s graduation from the fire academy; It was a difficult event to endure without the lieutenant’s presence, but Alexis is honored to carry on the legacy.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of that and be able to impact the community the way he was able to,” she said. “I told him I wanted to do it, and he just kept pushing me through it, made sure I kept going.”

What Justine loved most about her father was his sense of humor. She said their favorite inside joke is the way he always pronounced “Leslie” in his thick Boston accent, with a “Z” instead of an “S.” The Doherty family even had t-shirts made, with the words “Lezlie Fire Department” printed on the back.

Although his cancer was not the direct cause of Doherty’s death, his teammates said it’s a risk of firefighting that needs more awareness. Leslie Firefighter Dekota Judd said most people are unaware of the high levels of carcinogens that linger on their skin and gear after being on the scene of a fire. It’s not the only danger firefighters face, but it is the one that goes most undetected.

“There’s a lot of hazards and stuff we have to look out for, most of them you can’t see until it’s too late,“ he said. “And cancer is one of the huge ones.”

No matter how Doherty died, his loved ones said his memory will always live on through them, and they’ll continue raising awareness of the epidemic of fire service-related cancer.

“Regardless of if you lose a loved one from the outcome of a fire, or you lose someone from cancer, they’re still part of that family,” said Ingham Township Fire Chief Brandon Whipple.

