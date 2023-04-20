Livingston County Sheriff won’t enforce red flag bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Democrats continue to push for gun reform legislation. Now that a red flag bill has passed the Senate, and waits to be signed into law by Gov Gretchen Whitmer, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said he doesn’t plan on enforcing a law that he doesn’t think is right.

“I don’t believe they are constitutional and that’s the reason that I’ve taken the stance that I have,” said Mike Murphy.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has taken an opposing stance against the red flag bill. He said it’s not right to take one’s property based on something that might happen and the decision should be made by a judge.

“There is due process that the individual we’re both individuals or however, individuals are involved if they go to court and the court determines yes, this happened or didn’t happen that’s due process,” said Murphy.

The Governor is expected to sign a bill allowing people to petition a judge to temporarily take away a person’s gun if deemed dangerous. When Whitmer signs off on the new bill, Michigan will join 18 other states and Washington DC with red flag laws in the books.

On the other hand, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said as a sheriff, it’s their duty to enforce the law.

“I don’t feel like I get to pick and choose which laws I like or don’t like or which laws I feel I do, or don’t want to enforce,” said Wriggelsworth.

The bill is part of series of gun reform laws after the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February.

“We’re trying to fix societies’ ills with legislation and that’s never worked and it’s not gonna work here,” said Murphy. He added he intends to pass along these cases to other police departments.

“When these laws become law and become effective, we will enforce them the best we can at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office,” said Wriggelsworth.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.