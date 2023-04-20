Kent County couple’s $300k winnings nearly blown out the window

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Kent County couple almost lost their over $300,000 winning ticket out the car window just moments after discovering they won the jackpot.

A 49-year-old man and his wife, who wish to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 8 drawing from a ticket he purchased at the Beason and Bridge Market in Fife Lake.

He and his wife bought the ticket while going up north and stopped at a store for a drink.

They purchased the ticket after learning the Fantasy 5 jackpot was $328,439.

“The next day, my wife checked the ticket on our way home and started screaming when she realized we had won the jackpot,” he said. “I started sweating when she told me how much we’d won, so I rolled down the window and the ticket almost flew out the window! Thankfully my wife was able to grab it and tuck it away in a safe spot.”

The man said they plan to save most of the money so they can retire earlier than they planned.

