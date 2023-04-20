Jackson home ‘complete loss’ in overnight fire

Jackson Fire Department
Jackson Fire Department(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson home was a “complete loss” in Thursday’s early morning fire.

Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1404 Phillips Street on April 20 at around 3 a.m.

By the time they arrived, most of the home was on fire.

Officials said no one was in the house. Therefore, there were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

