Jackson home ‘complete loss’ in overnight fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson home was a “complete loss” in Thursday’s early morning fire.

Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1404 Phillips Street on April 20 at around 3 a.m.

By the time they arrived, most of the home was on fire.

Officials said no one was in the house. Therefore, there were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

