Free event in East Lansing aims to help community members navigate mental health system

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A free event Thursday in East Lansing may be the kickstarter you or someone you know needs to tackle a mental health issue.

“Community Connections: Navigating the Community Mental Health System” is one of many events the Mental Health Association in Michigan (MHAM) will be hosting this year to help anyone that needs it learn how to navigate the community mental health system.

According to MHAM, one in four people are affected in one way or another by a mental health issue.

Anyone who wants to learn about accessing one of Michigan’s 46 community mental health systems (CMH) can register for the event here or in person.

“A bulk of our phone calls that we receive are people asking ‘I need help...how do I get my loved one to get the help that they need, that they deserve?’” said Kristen Taylor, Director of Education & Community Outreach for MHAM. “Sometimes it can be a little bit of a daunting task to figure out, you know, who do I call? No question is too big or too small. Help is there.”

MHAM is also working with Michigan State University’s Multicultural Business Program, the Broad College of Business and the city of East Lansing.

