First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area during the night. Today plan on cooler temperatures with afternoon readings in the upper 50s. Tonight we drop back into the mid 40s. Saturday high temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s. It will be even colder Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight low temperatures will be close to freezing Sunday night through Thursday night.

Rain showers are expected on and off through the morning commute today. By early afternoon the rain should be out of the area and we could actually see a few breaks in the clouds later in the afternoon. Don’t put away the umbrellas, tonight low pressure moving along the cold front off to our east will brush the area with more rain showers. On and off rain showers continue into Saturday. The on and off showers should depart the area by early Sunday morning. We see some sunshine return Monday through Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 21, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 39º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1985

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1875

Jackson Record High: 88º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1904

