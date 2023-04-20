Families of crime victims gather for emotional vigil in Lansing

The 34th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Candlelight Vigil took place April 19, 2023.
By Jordyn Burrell and Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Victims of crimes, their families and advocates gathered in Lansing for the 34th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Candlelight Vigil.

The Wednesday event provided a platform for people impacted to share their stories, seek comfort and call for change.

Melanie Carney, a grieving mother who lost her son to a violent death, was among the many family members of victims who shared their stories at the vigil, hoping for changes in laws that would result in harsher punishments for perpetrators.

“These people stabbed my child over 100 times. It shouldn’t be a chance that these people can get off or reduce the amount of time that they are there. It should be natural life,” Carney said. “We should have laws that protect children, senior citizens and disabled people when they are murdered.”

Richard Rohrer recounted the gruesome details of his daughter’s murder and the disposal of her body. He pushed for stricter laws in Michigan against necrophilia.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said events like this are important to support the community and the victims’ families. He said it’s a different opportunity for people to tell their stories.

“These people have gone through a traumatic situation, and as you heard tonight, not always is justice served. Sometimes they are just victims and they don’t always get that day in court,” said Lloyd. “But that doesn’t mean they are any less of a victim and they have to be acknowledged and supported.”

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week starts Monday. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” It calls upon people to amplify survivors’ voices and create a space where they will be heard, believed and supported.

More information on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week can be found on the official Office for Victims of Crime website.

