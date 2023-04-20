The economic impact of Marijuana in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday might be April 20th for most people, but for some, it’s better known as 420 Day, an unofficial holiday that celebrates all things cannabis.

If you’ve lived in or driven through the Lansing area, you might look around and see some dispensaries and other marijuana-related businesses. So, what does this mean from an economic standpoint?

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said it’s been somewhat of a positive addition to the area.

“You know, we’re now receiving revenue sharing on a scale of about $1 million dollars a year,” Swope said.

That revenue is based on the excised taxes that are collected from sales. For instance, last year the Michigan Department of Treasury reported about $59.5 million dollars would be distributed to 224 different cities, villages, townships, and counties.

Every marijuana-licensed retail store within a specific city or township is accounted for to give them a total sum. Swope said Lansing has already benefitted from this fund.

“There have been a lot of property improvements where some old vacant warehouse spaces have been fixed up,” Swope said.

Some people have been concerned with the volume of dispensaries in the area, but Swope said the cap on these types of adult-use businesses is 28, and Lansing only has about 19, some still under development.

The impact of these businesses has been felt at an economic level all the way to the in-person level where workers are interacting directly with their consumers. Patrick Kettler is the Director of Retail Operations at Pure Options in Lansing. He said he has felt a large shift in the popularity of marijuana, especially with the legalization of recreational weed.

“Each year it continues to grow and grow,” said Kettler, “We started noticing lines around 7:30 and 8 a.m.”

Kettler said the whole day they’ve had dozens of customers coming through their doors from first-time goers all the way to 65-year-old medical clients. Pure Options, Kettler said, prides its 420 celebrations and has been preparing all week for the so-called, holiday.

“The days leading up to 4/20 were pretty crazy,” said Kevin McKay, Director of Operations.

McKay said that the work is worth the hustle when the customers leave happy.

“There’s a lot of happy customers out there,” McKay said. “And we’re lucky to be one of the strong providers of high-quality cannabis.”

