Detroit-area man arrested in sexual predator sting
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Dearborn Heights man is accused of attempting to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Steven James Stec, 37, is accused of messaging an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl.
It is alleged that Stec believed he was speaking with a minor.
Stec went to an area in Waterford on April 13 to allegedly meet the teen for sex, instead, meeting undercover deputies.
He was then arrested and charged with:
- Child sexually abusive material
- Using a computer to commit a crime
He was arraigned and is free after posting 10% of his $50,000 bond.
He is set to appear in Waterford District Court on the felony charges on May 2.
