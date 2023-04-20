Detroit-area man arrested in sexual predator sting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Dearborn Heights man is accused of attempting to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Steven James Stec, 37, is accused of messaging an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl.

It is alleged that Stec believed he was speaking with a minor.

Stec went to an area in Waterford on April 13 to allegedly meet the teen for sex, instead, meeting undercover deputies.

He was then arrested and charged with:

Child sexually abusive material

Using a computer to commit a crime

He was arraigned and is free after posting 10% of his $50,000 bond.

He is set to appear in Waterford District Court on the felony charges on May 2.

