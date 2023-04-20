Detroit-area man arrested in sexual predator sting

Steven James Stec, 37, faces charges of child sexually abuse material and using a computer to...
Steven James Stec, 37, faces charges of child sexually abuse material and using a computer to commit a crime—both 20-year felonies(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Dearborn Heights man is accused of attempting to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Steven James Stec, 37, is accused of messaging an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl.

It is alleged that Stec believed he was speaking with a minor.

Stec went to an area in Waterford on April 13 to allegedly meet the teen for sex, instead, meeting undercover deputies.

He was then arrested and charged with:

  • Child sexually abusive material
  • Using a computer to commit a crime

He was arraigned and is free after posting 10% of his $50,000 bond.

He is set to appear in Waterford District Court on the felony charges on May 2.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
One dead, four injured in fiery crash in Lansing
Police ID victim killed in Lansing morning car crash
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

Jackson Fire Department
Jackson home ‘complete loss’ in overnight fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk
MDOT's 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring
MDOT’s 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring
Short warm-up before cooler weekend and Studio 10 has the sauce
Short warm-up before cooler weekend and Studio 10 has the sauce