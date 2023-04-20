CMU announces new head women’s basketball coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CMU announced that former spartan player and assistant coach—Kristin Haynie—is the newest head coach of the Chippewa women’s basketball team.

It has been a whirlwind few months for Kristin Haynie, 39, the past three seasons an assistant for then-head coach Suzy Merchant at Michigan State.

When the season ended, she left to become an assistant for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

But several weeks later, Central Michigan University fired its coach, Mason-native Heather Oesterle, after four tough seasons, and Haynie moved into the picture.

Suzy Merchant herself was on hand today, and she was a former standout player at CMU.

Haynie starred at mason high school and played on Michigan State’s national championship runner-up team in 2005. Oesterle, whom Haynie replaces, also was a standout herself at mason high school. Haynie was formally introduced this afternoon in mount pleasant.

Michigan State’s new coach Robyn Fralick, by the way, announced her staff today, which includes her assistants at Bowling Green, and she is keeping one of Suzy Merchant’s staff members, Dean Lockwood, who served as MSU’s interim coach in the final weeks of the season when Merchant was sidelined by health issues.

