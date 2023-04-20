Career and Technical Education students meet with Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is dealing with staffing shortages and to help fill the gap, career and technical education programs are getting high school students ready for the workforce.

Instead of sitting at a desk all day and reading textbooks, Career and Technical Education (CTE) students get hands-on learning to help better prepare them for the future. Eaton Regional Education Service Agency student Joshua Garn said he learns better that way.

“I’m not really a type of learner where I can sit in a class and look at a piece of paper. I have to actually be doing something,” said Garn.

State Director of Career and Technical Education Brian Pyles said CTE Programs help students earn credentials while in high school that will give them immediate employment upon graduation.

On Thursday, CTE students from all over the state of Michigan gathered at the Capitol in Lansing to show legislators the importance of CTE programs and how what they are learning can be applied to jobs in the state.

“We learn how to take care of patients in the hospital setting and kind of make them feel comfortable,” said Mackenzie Dalton.

Dalton said she’s interested in the medical field, which is one of the many fields Joyce McCoy said is in need of workers.

“We need workers badly, in almost every program in CTE. Nursing, teachers academy, all of our engineering courses and all of our manufacturing courses,” McCoy said. “We’re short all over Michigan.”

However, high school students are ready to work, as Garn states, “There’s a whole new generation of kids that want to get involved in these types of career fields.”

There’s a new Technical High School in the Lansing School District that is accepting enrollment for its 2023-24 freshmen class.

