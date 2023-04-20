2 teens arrested in connection with fatal Lansing shooting in February

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old have been apprehended by the Lansing police in connection with the death of Makhi Williams.

According to authorities, Williams was shot near the intersection of Osband and Lenore avenues on Feb. 5. He was taken to a hospital, where the 18-year-old died from his injuries.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Keif Chatman, 17, and an unnamed 13-year-old have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with Williams’ death.

While Chatman will be tried as an adult, the 13-year-old’s case has been filed as a “prosecutor designation,” which is a midway point between the juvenile and adult court systems.

Prior coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.