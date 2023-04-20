One dead, four injured in fiery crash in Lansing

W Willow St is closed between Christopher St and Pine St due to the crash.
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fiery crash in Lansing early Thursday morning. Officials responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and say speed was a factor in the crash. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire.

The crash has closed a portion of W Willow St Thursday morning. Officials say W Willow St between Christopher St and Pine St is closed due to the accident.

Our News 10 crew on the scene and will provide updates throughout the day. Officials ask that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article. News 10 Today will have live updates from the scene Thursday morning.

Warmer Air Returns Today
Families of crime victims gather for emotional vigil in Lansing
The 34th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Candlelight Vigil took place April 19, 2023.
