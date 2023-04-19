Warmer temps return and the top headlines you need to know this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a brisk Tuesday, we’ll see warmer temperatures and some peeks of sun on Wednesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on the forecast and when we’ll see the 70s and possibly 80s again.

Plus Taylor Gattoni is joining the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 19, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1958

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897

Jackson Record High: 86º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983

