Warmer temps return and the top headlines you need to know this morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a brisk Tuesday, we’ll see warmer temperatures and some peeks of sun on Wednesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on the forecast and when we’ll see the 70s and possibly 80s again.
Plus Taylor Gattoni is joining the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Warmer temperatures return today
- Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
- Lansing’s ongoing red tag crisis: Dozens more apartments deemed unfit for living
- Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
- Explore COVID-19 experiences through art at new Lansing exhibit
- Deadly fungal infection spreading in U.S., CDC warns
- Judge to decide whether documents leak suspect should remain jailed
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 19, 2023
- Average High: 59º Average Low 38º
- Lansing Record High: 81° 1958
- Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897
- Jackson Record High: 86º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983
